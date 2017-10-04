Tributes paid to Brasenose student found dead at Westgate site

Max Mian was found early on Monday morning in a death that is not currently being treated as suspicious

Tributes have paid to Max Mian, a Classics student at Brasenose, after he was found dead at the construction site of the new Westgate shopping centre early on Monday morning.

A builder on the site said it appeared that he had fallen from the John Lewis building.

According to Thames Valley Police, he is yet to be formally identified but the next of kin has been informed.

Police spokesperson Jessica Rodgerson said: “the death is unexplained but not suspicious so a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Tributes have been paid to the Norwich-born student, who was entering his second year at Brasenose College.

John Bowers, principal of Brasenose, said: “Max was a brilliant and popular student and we all miss him greatly. Our thoughts are especially with his family and friends and everyone at the college is doing all we can to help and support them and each other at such a difficult time.”

Miles Overton, the JCR president, said “Max was a popular, much-loved member of the Brasenose Junior Common Room. His tragic death has deeply shocked us all, but the supportive community in which we live has come together at this difficult time. Our thoughts are especially with Max’s family and friends, and we in the JCR will always feel his loss.”

Steffan Griffiths, the headteacher of his school in Norwich, confirmed the death and told The Oxford Mail: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Max Mian, who was a much loved member of Norwich School.”

“Max was a very gifted all-rounder, with a particular love of Classics. Our sympathies are with his family and many friends.

“They are in the thoughts and prayers of the Norwich School community.

“We ask that the privacy of the family and the school is respected at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Westgate Alliance said: “We can confirm that the incident which occurred on the Westgate Oxford site on October 2 did not involve a construction worker.

“Work will continue on-site ahead of the public opening on October 24 and we are continuing to support the emergency services with their ongoing investigations.”