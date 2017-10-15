Oxford to become first city to ban all polluting vehicles

Polluting cars are set to be banned from Oxford city centre in a newly-announced scheme starting in 2020. The City Council’s plans would make Oxford the world’s first zero emissions zone.

The initiative aims to exclude all petrol and diesel cars, including taxis and buses, from six city centre streets. The area would include Queen Street, New Inn Hall Street, Ship Street, St Michael’s Street, and Market Street. Students from colleges inside the new zero emission zone, including St Peter’s and Jesus, would not be able to drive to their colleges when moving in at the beginning of term.

This area is projected to expand in several stages over the following 15 years, and would eventually encompass the majority of the city centre.

By 2030, at the proposed scheme’s end point, the zero emissions zone would stretch from the train station to Magdalen College, and north to the Museum of Natural History. 23 Oxford colleges would eventually be affected by the ban including Christ Church, New, and St John’s.