Fighting for ISIS doesn’t make you less human

As with many of the issues surrounding terror, what to do with those returning home from IS divides opinion. Some declare that nobody associated with IS should be allowed back into Britain; others say these individuals are victims in need of support and forgiveness; others still declare that investment into intelligence and surveillance can allow them to return home with diminished risk. The “right” answer is not clear, and its nuance cannot be appreciated by such absolute statements. Outright refusal to allow their return is one option. It fails, however, to recognise that every IS fighter is human. Some of the strongest voices against welcoming those who desert IS home would crumble when faced with a 14 year old who, forced into a marriage, raped and stripped of her rights, decided to return home. A 15 year old boy sent to fight, sleeping and waking to the sounds of gunfire and approaching explosions seems far less threatening than the extremist fighters we see displayed on television.

It is too easy to forget the human we are talking about, too easy to forget that these are the people we went to school with, played with as children, took our own children to nursery with. Indoctrination and vulnerability do not make them less human. That is not to say that they do not have a responsibility to bear. Our society demands that those who break the rules by which we live together answer for their actions. Joining IS to fight, partaking in terror, is illegal, and must be recognised as such. However, our greater aim should not be forfeited in favour of stringently imposed laws. If the Government rejects an individual's request to return the effects go further than that person. The propaganda of IS and its supporters will perpetuate the idea of an Islamophobic Britain, where Muslims cannot and should not feel welcome. It is this ideology that we must fight, as we aim to unite everyone against the tyranny of IS.