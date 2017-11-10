The right production but the wrong play

But in the end, I just couldn’t bring myself to like it. It’s true that when- ever you revive an older work, you are faced with bridging a historical gap. The case of Candide is also particularly challenging – a director must tease a contemporary interpretation out of something that is engaged with the concerns and expectations of both an eighteenth-century readership (Voltaire’s original novella) and a twentieth-century audience (Leonard Bernstein and Hugh Wheeler’s musical adaptation). Relevance is not the issue: in its exposition of the exploitation of the common man, Voltaire’s biting social satire would have something to say in any period of history. The problem is one of tone. Obviously the impact of satirical drama relies on making the audience laugh at something repulsive. You laugh, you question, you criticise – comedy gives the diesel to a political engine. But when you’re dealing with very sensitive material, the question that should always be asked is, who are we being directed to laugh at?

One particularly troubling song, ‘Glitter and be Gay’, attempts to create some psychological complexity around Cunegonde’s (played by Laura Coppinger) horrifying situation as the sex slave of two men. But Richard Wilbur’s lyrics do not do any kind of justice to the seriousness of the subject mat- ter: “The dreadful, dreadful shame I feel” is a shabby gesture towards a representation of a rape victim’s psyche, and the overall message of the song – that jewels and luxury are some compensation for her treatment – makes light of the repulsive subject matter. The production made a decent attempt at injecting seriousness into the flippancy: Coppinger turned the repeated ‘ha, ha’ lyric into maniacal laughter, and ended the song by smearing red lipstick across her face, with disturbing effect, but even that could not overcome the overall insensitivity.