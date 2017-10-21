David Lammy slams Oxford for “social apartheid”

Oxford University has been accused of “social apartheid” by Labour MP David Lammy. The allegations come after data was released showing that nearly one in three Oxford colleges failed to admit any black British A-level students in 2015.

The data, released under the Freedom of Information Act, is the first of its kind to be released since 2010. It shows that ten out of 32 did not give a place to any black British students with A-levels in 2015. In the same year, six Cambridge colleges did not admit any black British students with A-levels.