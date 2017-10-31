For black tie Jules Desai Oxford, in some sense, is black tie – and black tie, in some sense, is Oxford.

If nothing else, both can be captured in three simple words: tradition, style, and timelessness. Ever since Edward VII took his tailcoat to Henry Poole on Savile Row and had his tails lopped off, black tie has rested at the forefront of elegant evening dress – although those who wear it now are often less than elegant by the end of the evening.

That being said, in some ways, black tie and Oxford exist for the same reason. Oxford is here to exercise the minds of intellectuals regardless of their background, and black tie – although less academically stimulating – allows everyone to enjoy great company on a level playing field.

They can eat the same food, drink from the same can of Dark Fruits, and even engage in the same banal Great British Bake Off related chat as their counterparts. Simply put, they can revel in each other’s company whilst all sporting the same penguin-like attire.