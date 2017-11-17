Less than one third of Oxford colleges signed up to pay staff living wage

Colleges have been urged to show a “moral commitment” to the living wage after figures revealed that less than one-third are accredited living wage employers.

Only eleven of Oxford’s 38 colleges are currently signed up to the living wage, despite recent encouragement from the county council to help staff “live with dignity.”

Christ Church, Hertford, Mansfield, Merton, Oriel, Queen’s, Somerville, St Cross, St Hilda’s, University, and Wadham are the only colleges signed up to the Living Wage Foundation scheme.

The University itself has been paying all staff the living wage – which is set to rise from £8.45 to £8.75 in 2018 – since April 2015.

City council leader Bob Price urged Oxford colleges to apply for formal living wage accreditation. He said: “They may not think the accreditation is important but it shows a moral commitment to continue to pay staff the living wage in the longer term.

“It would also give more weight to the scheme: the more businesses and institutions that can join will encourage others.”

“We have been very pleased with the businesses involved so far and Oxford came out quite well in a recent survey of workers – but we want to push it even further.”

The comments come shortly after the Oxfordshire County Council claimed it could not afford to pay staff the Oxford living wage, which currently stands at £9.26 an hour.

Meanwhile, the city council announced that it would increase that figure to £9.69 in April 2018.

“Oxford is the least affordable city for housing in the UK,” the city council said.