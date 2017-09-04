Oxford SU “angered and dismayed” by vice-chancellor homophobia comments

Richardson, who earns £350,000 a year, said that it wasn't her job to make students "feel comfortable"

Louise Richardson, the vice-chancellor, has come under fire from Oxford SU for comments she made during the Times Higher Education Summit.

Richardson, who also attacked “tawdry politicians” for the handling of the dispute around her pay level, suggested that students cannot be offended on University campuses.

She said that: “I’ve had many conversations with students who say they don’t feel comfortable because their professor has expressed views against homosexuality,” adding that “They don’t feel comfortable being in class with someone with those views.

And I say, ‘I’m sorry, but my job isn’t to make you feel comfortable. Education is not about being comfortable. I’m interested in making you uncomfortable’.

If you don’t like his views, you challenge them, engage with them, and figure how a smart person can have views like that.”

Richardson has not been shy of controversy recently after a letter, written by the New College bursar, was published in the Financial Times criticising the Vice-Chancellor for her £350,000 salary.

The Oxford SU LGBTQ+ Campaign has today criticised her comments saying that they were “angered and dismayed” by the remarks.

Mentioning the high levels of discrimination that LGBTQ+ individuals can suffer at university, and within the country, they said that “the Vice-Chancellor’s comments only serve to further an environment which makes LGBTQ+ people feel more unwelcome in Oxford.”

They added that while they “recognise that individuals are entitled to personal views and opinions, we see no way in which these are relevant to an academic context, and believe that the expression of such views has detrimental effects which go far beyond making students feel ‘uncomfortable’.

This is hardly the conduct one would expect in an individual, tasked with ensuring that all members of this University are able to thrive. These attitudes are a failure to recognise the very real impact of homophobic views on both academic success and personal well being, and we hope that she, and others, will consider the issue with more nuance in future.”

The vice-chancellor’s comments have sparked considerable debate on social media sites, with many students and JCRs expressing outrage.

Wadham’s Student Union did not specifically mention Richardson’s comments but tweeted a “reminder” to students of the college.

A loving and gentle reminder that you shouldn't have to put up with homophobia from tutors, and there's never a good justification for it — Wadham SU (@WadhamSU) September 4, 2017

Oxford SU took a similar approach, offering advice to those who had been impacted by the comments.

If you have been affected by comments today, please get in touch with an officer, @OUSU_LGBTQ_Cam or peer support: https://t.co/rmUVhAiO6B — Oxford SU (@OxfordStudents) September 4, 2017

Student Union President, Kate Cole, was more explicit in her criticism of the statement.

PS. It's 2017. Homophobia is always, has always been and will always be wrong. Stop defending hate and start fighting against injustice. — Kate Cole (@OxfordSU_Pres) September 4, 2017

Richardson also drew criticism from those outside of Oxford with Dawn Foster, a Guardian columnist, and Charlotte L. Riley, a historian at the University of Southampton, both attacking the comments.

Oxford VCs comments, as w/ similar comments on hate, rely on assumption hate can be 'beaten by argument' & so is valid intellectual position — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) September 4, 2017