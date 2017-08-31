Oxford Reacts: Cellar’s closure

Days after it was announced that Cellar, the popular Cornmarket club, would be closing its doors to make way for retail space, and after students have flocked in their hundreds to sign emergency petitions, Cherwell brings you three different perspectives on why this cannot be allowed to happen.

Lauren Sneade – Head of Isis Club Events

The news made me thoroughly depressed. The idea of our beloved sweat den being given over to what would doubtless be a shop for overpriced organic product X makes me sick. Our parents got Glastonbury for free, we get tasters for green juice. It’s symptomatic of what’s happening everywhere: ‘Denmark Street has died!’. But this is about our community specifically. There are two Prets on Cornmarket alone, and no other decent week night clubs in the whole of Oxford. Plus, at Cellar you don’t come home reeking of VKs. And it’s not just about the demographic who refuse to go to Bridge. Cellar’s closure would have a seriously negative impact on all student-run nights. Even if they eventually end up at The Bullingdon, student nights start at Cellar. Cellar offers a fair deal in a reasonably sized space. I was surprised at how much scope there is for student DJs at Oxford, but Cellar is the foundation for all of that. I’m sure everyone’s aware of this, though, and I’m also sure that it’s something people feel strongly enough about to try to help.